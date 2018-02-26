Founder of Capt. Hiram's Resort passes away

BB&T is reporting service outages that may impact you when you head to the ATM. The bank tweeted out Thursday night that digital banking, Phone24 and ATM services are currently down.

A request was made to assign a new judge to the deadly Marshall County High School shooting case.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Representatives of Capt Hiram's resort have announced the passing of the resort's beloved founder, Tom Collins over the weekend. Collins was 71 years old.

Born in Ocean City, Maryland Collins arrived in Indian River County in the 1970's. Over time he grew the marina from a 14 boat slip to today's Marker 66 spot of 60 slips.

"As you may know, Tom cared deeply about every aspect of our resort and the ultimate guest experience. Since our humble beginning in 1986, through his vision and partnership of others, we are proud to be knows and the area's largest riverfront resort," said Director of Marketing Kimball Stadler.

"As we evolve though this difficult time, our President Will Collins, will continue his father's leadership."

Tom Collins was also a big supporter of Steve Weagle's Ride for the Red Cross from the very beginning. Since the ride started 18 years ago, Capt Hiram's was the starting point for the ride which began with their donation to the Red Cross.