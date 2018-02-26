Founder of Capt. Hiram's Resort passes away - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Founder of Capt. Hiram's Resort passes away

Representatives of Capt Hiram's resort have announced the passing of the resort's beloved founder, Tom Collins over the weekend. Collins was 71 years old. 

Born in Ocean City, Maryland Collins arrived in Indian River County in the 1970's. Over time he grew the marina from a 14 boat slip to today's Marker 66 spot of 60 slips.

"As you may know, Tom cared deeply about every aspect of our resort and the ultimate guest experience. Since our humble beginning in 1986, through his vision and partnership of others, we are proud to be knows and the area's largest riverfront resort," said Director of Marketing Kimball Stadler.

"As we evolve though this difficult time, our President Will Collins, will continue his father's leadership."

Tom Collins was also a big supporter of Steve Weagle's Ride for the Red Cross from the very beginning. Since the ride started 18 years ago, Capt Hiram's was the starting point for the ride which began with their donation to the Red Cross. 

 

 

 

 

