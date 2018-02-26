Students, adults meet to plan national walkout

BB&T is reporting service outages that may impact you when you head to the ATM. The bank tweeted out Thursday night that digital banking, Phone24 and ATM services are currently down.

A request was made to assign a new judge to the deadly Marshall County High School shooting case.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Last week thousands of students around South Florida walked out of class to protest of gun violence.

After 17 people were gunned down at Stoneman Douglas High School, a group of students started working to make sure it doesn't happen again.

FULL COVERAGE: Parkland school shooting

"It's now our turn to listen to them and find out specifically what they need," Erin Haag said.

All week they watched their peers walkout of school in protest and they want to keep the momentum going.

"I'm tired of being told to just sit down and act like a kid," said teenager Lilly Logdson. "I have to act like an adult now because now I'm afraid to go to school. I'm afraid that I'm going to get killed at school. I'm afraid that one day I'm not going to be able to go home and see my mom again."

Now with the help of Women's March Florida, Palm Beach County Chapter and Mothers Against Murderers Association (MAMA) these students are hoping to make a real change.

"It's important that we do it the right way, because if we do it the way, we are planning on doing it the teachers can get involved," Logsdon said. This is not only affecting us, it's affecting them."

For these students this is the beginning of a movement.

"I don't want to have to fear that I'm going to be killed by a legal weapon," Logdson said.

The National School Walkout is planned for March 14. Organizers told WPTV next weekend the local group will meet again.