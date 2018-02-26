I-95 car, semi crash sends person to hospital - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

I-95 car, semi crash sends person to hospital

A wreck involving a car and semi on Interstate 95 southbound near the Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard exit is slowing traffic early Monday morning in West Palm Beach.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m., closing multiple lanes and scattering debris across the road 

The driver of the car was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with serious injuries. 

Three lanes were back open by 5:35 a.m.

