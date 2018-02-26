'Walk MS' held in West Palm Beach on Sunday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Walk MS' held in West Palm Beach on Sunday

Hundreds of people turned out Sunday along the West Palm Beach waterfront for "Walk MS."

People teamed up with friends, loved ones and co-workers to change the world for everyone affected by multiple sclerosis.     

The event’s goal was to raise $250,000.   

Rocco's Tacos owner Rocco Mangel was on hand to participate.

“MS is the most misunderstood diseases, so seeing all this I think it raises awareness of what MS really is and what we can do to fight it," said Mangel.

Sunday’s event is the first MS walk in the country, kicking off the walk season for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

MS is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system, that disrupts the flow of information between the brain and body.

It affects more than two million people worldwide.

