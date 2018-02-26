'Walk MS' held in West Palm Beach on Sunday

Monday, February 26 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-02-26 05:06:35 GMT
Monday, February 26 2018 12:18 PM EST2018-02-26 17:18:36 GMT
(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...
Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.
Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.
Monday, February 26 2018 8:26 AM EST2018-02-26 13:26:24 GMT
Monday, February 26 2018 12:18 PM EST2018-02-26 17:18:18 GMT
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
Ivanka Trump says she believes President Donald Trump's denials of sexual misconduct.More >>
Ivanka Trump says she believes President Donald Trump's denials of sexual misconduct.More >>