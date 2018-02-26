Street painters dazzle at Lake Worth festival - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Street painters dazzle at Lake Worth festival

The streets of downtown Lake Worth were transformed into pieces of art this weekend.

GALLERY: Photos of the Lake Worth Street Painting Festival

More than 600 artists participated in the Lake Worth Street Painting Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

The event, which started in 1995, is one of the biggest events in the area.

