Treasure Coast bikers ride to Parkland

In honor of the lives lost in the Stoneman Douglas school shooting, Harley Davidson of Stuart, along with other Treasure Coast bikers, held a tribute ride on Sunday.

FULL COVERAGE: Parkland school shooting

Bikers from as far as Daytona Beach rode their bikes more than 70 miles to Parkland to let the people know that the biker community supports them.

“It was a sad day for everybody and (Harley Davidson) bikers have always been supportive of our community,” said Tony Ane, sales manager Treasure Coast Harley-Davidson in Stuart.

“There's no boundaries. There’s no limits. Everybody is hurt by it, and we just want to do our part in honoring them,” said biker Chico Matta.

Before the tribute ride, one of the pastors, who also participated in the event, held a healing service for those affected by the school shooting.

