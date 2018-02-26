Grandview Public Market opens in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Grandview Public Market opens in West Palm Beach

There’s a new trendy option for your morning cup of coffee.

A new market in West Palm Beach is transforming a part of town that hasn’t seen this kind of attention.

The Grandview Public Market, located at 1401 Clare Ave., is the first food hall in our area.

Thirteen vendors fill the 14,000 square-foot facility that was formerly known as Grange Hall.

A majority of the vendors sell food, but there is a retail store and fitness studio. 

People living nearby say they are excited about the market's presence and feel it will improve property values.

The market gives customers the impression that customers are visiting similar food halls found in Boston, Philadelphia and New York.

Grandview Market opened Feb. 20 and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

