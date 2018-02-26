Vehicle plunges into Pahokee canal - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vehicle plunges into Pahokee canal

A driver is in critical condition after a vehicle plunged into a canal Monday morning in Pahokee.

Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said crews responded to reports from an Onstar reporting a vehicle was rolled over in the 1030 block of Belle Glade Rd.

Firefighters arrived in the area 6 a.m. and began a search for the possible crash.

After an extensive search, Borroto said they discovered the vehicle in a canal with the occupant still inside.

Divers rescued the driver from the vehicle and transported the person to a hospital in critical condition.

 

