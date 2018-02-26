Cops: Passed out pair faces child neglect - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Passed out pair faces child neglect

A couple is facing child neglect charges after Boynton Beach police say they found the pair unresponsive on a bedroom floor and two children crying and asking them to 'wake up.'

Police said they responded to the home after dispatch received a call from a man saying he was overdosing.

An arriving officer said he heard children inside the house who appeared to be hysterically crying.

He made his way in through an unlocked door and said fire-rescue began lifesaving measures on the adults who were identified as Andrew Edward Otto, 35, and Lauren Rose James, 30.

Police said they found homemade hypodermic needles and baggies containing a white powder which later tested positive for the presence of heroin and fentanyl.

The house was filthy and strewn with both dead and alive cockroaches, according to a probable cause affidavit. The police report also noted that there was little food in the residence, the water had been shut off, the children were dirty and one complained of not eating in several days.

The Florida Department of Children and Families removed the children.

Both Otto and James face charges of child neglect.

 

