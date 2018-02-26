Cops: Passed out pair faces child neglect

BB&T is reporting service outages that may impact you when you head to the ATM. The bank tweeted out Thursday night that digital banking, Phone24 and ATM services are currently down.

A request was made to assign a new judge to the deadly Marshall County High School shooting case.

Request made to assign new judge to deadly Marshall Co., KY high school shooting case

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

A couple is facing child neglect charges after Boynton Beach police say they found the pair unresponsive on a bedroom floor and two children crying and asking them to 'wake up.'

Police said they responded to the home after dispatch received a call from a man saying he was overdosing.

An arriving officer said he heard children inside the house who appeared to be hysterically crying.

He made his way in through an unlocked door and said fire-rescue began lifesaving measures on the adults who were identified as Andrew Edward Otto, 35, and Lauren Rose James, 30.

Police said they found homemade hypodermic needles and baggies containing a white powder which later tested positive for the presence of heroin and fentanyl.

The house was filthy and strewn with both dead and alive cockroaches, according to a probable cause affidavit. The police report also noted that there was little food in the residence, the water had been shut off, the children were dirty and one complained of not eating in several days.

The Florida Department of Children and Families removed the children.

Both Otto and James face charges of child neglect.