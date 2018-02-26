The Renaissance Festival Returns to Quiet Waters Park

Monday, February 26 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-26 14:46:30 GMT
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
Ivanka Trump says she believes President Donald Trump's denials of sexual misconduct.More >>
(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...
Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.
Deerfield Beach Fla.- Step back in time at the Renaissance Festival, returning for it's 26th year at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach. The festival is going on Saturday's and Sunday's from 10 a.m. to sunset now through March 25th.
Witness combat jousting, archery, food, shopping, shows and more.
Each weekend features a different theme to help get you in the spirit. Plan your weekend by picking out your favorite themed weekend to go to!