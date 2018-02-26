The Renaissance Festival Returns to Quiet Waters Park - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

The Renaissance Festival Returns to Quiet Waters Park

Deerfield Beach Fla.- Step back in time at the Renaissance Festival, returning for it's 26th year at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach. The festival is going on Saturday's and Sunday's from 10 a.m. to sunset now through March 25th. 

Witness combat jousting, archery, food, shopping, shows and more.

Each weekend features a different theme to help get you in the spirit. Plan your weekend by picking out your favorite themed weekend to go to!

March 10th and 11th: International Weekend (cultures that influenced the Renaissance. International Weekend celebrates all the various cultures that influenced the Renaissance. 

March 17th and 18th: Kilts & Colleens Weekend (Irish, Scots, Cornish and Welsh) Celebrate St. Patrick's Day by honoring the Celtic traditions of the Irish, Scots, Cornish and Welsh during this themed weekend. 

March 24th and 25th: Witches, Warlocks and all about Harry Potter weekend. Perfect for all Harry Potter fans, you can expecto patronum this weekend to be filled with witches, warlocks and more. Muggles are welcome! 

Ticket information here.

