First lady 'heartened' by student activism

Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump said Monday she has been "heartened" to see children nationwide speaking out after the Florida school shooting and trying to effect change. She said children are the future and "they deserve a voice."

At a White House luncheon, the first lady offered thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by "such a senseless act."

Since a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, students from the school have been speaking out about gun violence. They have been joined by peers from around the country who have skipped class or marched in protest. Some even lay down on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House to symbolize the dead and urge President Donald Trump to limit access to firearms.

Mrs. Trump said, as a parent, "I cannot imagine the kind of grief a tragedy like that brings" but that she has learned as first lady that tragedy often reveals the "strength and resilience" of the human spirit.

"I have been heartened to see children across this country using their voices to speak out and try to create change. They are our future and they deserve a voice," she said during brief remarks at a luncheon in the White House Blue Room for spouses of the nation's governors, who were meeting in Washington.

The first lady accompanied the president days after the Feb. 14 shooting when he met in Florida with victims and first responders. They have an 11-year-old son, Barron.

Mrs. Trump is focusing her work as first lady on the well-being of children. She asked the spouses to commit to promoting values such as encouragement, kindness, compassion and respect in children.

"With those values as a solid foundation, our kids will be better equipped to deal with many of the evils in our world today, such as drug abuse and addiction and negative social media interactions," she said.