Youth scholarship winners announced - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Youth scholarship winners announced

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

    Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:26 AM EST2018-02-26 06:26:17 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 6:29 PM EST2018-02-26 23:29:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

    Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. 

    More >>

    Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. 

    More >>

  • Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-26 14:46:30 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 6:29 PM EST2018-02-26 23:29:14 GMT
    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    More >>

  • Ivanka Trump's dual roles as senior adviser, first daughter

    Ivanka Trump's dual roles as senior adviser, first daughter

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:26 AM EST2018-02-26 13:26:24 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 6:28 PM EST2018-02-26 23:28:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
    Ivanka Trump says she believes President Donald Trump's denials of sexual misconduct.More >>
    Ivanka Trump says she believes President Donald Trump's denials of sexual misconduct.More >>
    •   

10 high school seniors will receive scholarships thanks to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation.
 
Each student was nominated by a sworn employee of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The students will receive $2,500 scholarships for their freshman year but the scholarships are renewable for up to 4 years, according to the foundation.

Scholarship winners:
 
Guadalupe Alcala-Garcia, Glades Central High School, Florida State University
Charles Crichton, Atlantic Community High School, University of Central Florida
Morgan Frederick, Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, Florida Atlantic University
Kalen Hyde, Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, Florida Gulf Coast University
Ethan Mansdorf, Santaluces Community High School, Palm Beach State College
Elie Merisier, Lake Worth Community High School, Palm Beach State College
De’Juan Miller, Glades Central High School, Keiser University
Gisell Rodriguez, Glades Central High School, Florida International University
Alana Thomas, Santaluces Community High School, Howard University
Kylie Tucker, Park Vista Community High School, Palm Beach State College
 
 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.