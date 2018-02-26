1 Dead after house without alarms catches fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Dead after house without alarms catches fire

A person has died after a fire broke out in a home without smoke alarms, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The fire began around 4:30 a.m. Monday in the Arbor Glen development west of Boynton Beach.

First responders encountered a lot of smoke and flames, fire rescue reported.

The person who died has not yet been identified.

Investigators determined the fire was an accident but did not say how it started.

 

