Missing girl's mom flies to LA for answers

A request was made to assign a new judge to the deadly Marshall County High School shooting case.

Request made to assign new judge to deadly Marshall Co., KY high school shooting case

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

Lynda Santamaria has flown to Los Angles from Palm Beach County to push for answers in her daughter’s disappearance.

27-year-old Leah Rose Altmann was last seen in August.

Leah’s now is now one of the hundreds listed in California’s missing person’s database.

“Things have just changed all last week where they have now as of Friday upped her case to “critical, high risk,” said Santamaria. “[They] took my DNA. They are going to look for her dental records."

Santamaria spoke with us via Skype from California. She flew there to speak face-to-face with LAPD detectives to push for more information in her daughter’s disappearance.

“They asked me for specific information, so I realized what we feel is most important is now going to be checked.”

Altmann, a 27-year-old Palm Beach County native, moved to L.A. to pursue music. However, about a year ago communication started to dwindle.

Her mother grew so concerned, she reached out to her daughter's L.A. roommate.

The roommate told Lynda that Leah left their apartment on August 28th with a backpack and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

“There’s still no banking, no sighting, confirmed sighting and no contact,” her mother said.

Initially, Lynda said because of where Leah was living and who she was hanging out with that she feared her daughter could be a victim of human trafficking.

“I almost think since I know more now, I fear it more now. It seemed more surreal or far-fetched initially.”

Lynda said she’s been trying to raise awareness online and on the streets of L.A., but the hardest part she says is not losing hope.

“I think it’s horrible not to be hopeful for all the people helping, but it’s easy to worry, fear the worst.”

WPTV did speak with an LAPD detective over the phone who has been involved in Leah’s case. He said they have classified the case as an active and open missing person's case.

He said they will pursue any leads they get.