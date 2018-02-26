Report into sexual harassment claims released

A request was made to assign a new judge to the deadly Marshall County High School shooting case.

Request made to assign new judge to deadly Marshall Co., KY high school shooting case

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

Ivanka Trump says she believes President Donald Trump's denials of sexual misconduct.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

The external investigation report into the city of Riviera Beach Public Works Department over sexual harassment allegations is riddled with vulgar descriptions and details.

Kim Scott, who works in the department, claimed that she was sexually harassed by multiple co-workers and superiors. But Scott said her 2007 claim was never properly investigated by the city.

McLean & Company was assigned to conduct the investigation by former city manager Jonathan Evans.

Scott’s claim has resulted in the suspension of former interim city manager Danny Jones and public works director Brynt Johnson, both of whom she accused of sexually harassing her.

The report looked at allegations by Scott against Jones and Quent Morrison, a supervisor in the streets and stormwater divisions.

Scott told investigators that Morrison made sexual suggestions to her on the job and even allegedly threatened to demote her if she was not going to engage in sexual activity with her.

Alan Winn, the superintendent, claimed he had observed both Scott and Morrison joking around with one another and that he had advised both that their behavior was not tolerated in the workplace.

According to the report, Winn failed to follow sexual harassment policy as he failed to notify human resources about Scott’s claim.

The report finds that the sexual harassment allegations against Morrison are sustained and a clear violation of city policy.

Scott’s allegations that she was sexually harassed by Corey Harvey, the streets supervisor, are also sustained.

Scott also claims former interim city manager Danny Jones came up behind her and exposed his penis, and asked her to "suck it".

But the report says the allegations against Jones are unsubstantiated.

“McLean, during his external investigation, explored other rumors that Danny Jones, while serving as a major and deputy police chief, engaged in similar behavior,” the report states.

But the testimonies of Jones’s secretary, a staff assistant and a custodian supported the statement that he never exposed himself.

The report also notes: “Danny Jones, as a thirty-two-year FDLE certified police officer, (…) statements were given considerable weight by McLean (…).”

The report does not mention sexual harassment allegations by Scott against former public works director Brynt Johnson.

A Contact 5 investigation revealed Johnson was put on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation. He continued to get paid until December, collecting $51,000 in salary while sitting at home, until he was forced to resign.

Scott has filed a lawsuit against Jones and Johnson as well as the city.

Here is the full report: