Cost for SRO in each school, another $2M

A request was made to assign a new judge to the deadly Marshall County High School shooting case.

Request made to assign new judge to deadly Marshall Co., KY high school shooting case

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

Pointing to the number of camera around the grounds of the Allapattah Flats K-8 school, and the single point of entry, St. Lucie Schools Police Chief Brian Reuther says campuses today are safer than before.

“(We've) increased the training, increased the drills we have conducted," says Reuther.

Law enforcement and school leaders met Monday adding that one key to school safety is working with the kids.

“Having students tell us why these issues come up and how we as adults can make their world safer," said Port St. Lucie Police Chief John Bolduc.

Since the Parkland shooting, the sheriff’s office says they get anywhere from 8-10 calls per day involving potential school safety incidents.

“Parents, students, and educators have taken the initiative to share just about anything with us and we welcome that and we are responding to that information," said Sheriff Ken Mascara.

I asked about engaging an active shooter.

You go to the sound of gunfire was the reply.

“If you are the patrol officer or School Resource Officer at the school, you will act, you will respond," said Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney.

As to arming teachers, Superintendent Wayne Gent says they already have enough on their plate.

“I think with active school resource deputy and school resource officers, I think that’s where it should be," said Gent.

Gent is hoping that state money will get a School Resource Officer on every campus, including elementary schools.

Sheriff Mascara plans to send a letter to all licensed gun dealers in the county to see if they’d agree to voluntarily restrict certain gun sales to those under age 21 until legislation is passed.