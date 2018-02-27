Local sheriff asks gun dealers limit sales

A request was made to assign a new judge to the deadly Marshall County High School shooting case.

Request made to assign new judge to deadly Marshall Co., KY high school shooting case

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- A local sheriff is taking gun control into his own hands.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara will be mailing letters to 84 federal firearms licensed gun dealers in the county Tuesday, asking them to voluntarily stop selling semi-automatic weapons to anyone under 21-years-old.

Before the letters hit the mail, Mascara has already personally called about 10 gun dealers to talk about his request. So far, it’s being well received, including by the owner of Paramount Pawn and Jewelry in Port St. Lucie.

Owner John O’Neill said his shop sells about 50 AR-15s each month. They are popular for hunting or target practice. “It’s easy as far as magazines go, to not have to constantly reload it,” O’Neill said.

But O’Neill does not mind the sheriff’s request to not sell semi-automatic weapons to anyone under 21. That has already been his practice for his five years as owner of the business.

“We have the right to refuse business to anyone," O’Neill said.

He also said it is very rare to have anyone under 21 inquire about a semi-automatic.

This is Mascara’s way of responding to outcry following the Stoneman Douglas shooting, where a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 and killed 17 people.

The state could decide to put more limitations on semi-automatic gun sales, but Mascara wants to encourage safer gun rules locally, without waiting for the state to take action.

“A certified letter is going out from me to those 84 federal firearm licensed dealers in St. Lucie County, asking them to sign the agreement until such time the legislation is enacted and we hope it is.”

O’Neill hopes other gun dealers will sign on.

"He’s really just looking after kids’ safety.”