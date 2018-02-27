West Boca neighborhood drops PBSO, hires FHP for extra patrols

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Miami Heat player said he was moved that Joaquin Oliver, 17, who died in the Parkland, FL, school shooting Feb. 14, was buried in his jersey.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A West Boca neighborhood that hired Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies for extra patrol says they’re ending that relationship, after the sheriff’s office and union agreed to nearly doubled the deputy’s price. Regular emergency service will not be impacted.

Regularly, HOA president Gary Brown says the Trends neighborhood would hire extra deputies to increase law enforcement’s presence.

He says crime was never a problem and they want to keep it that way.

“This is here to deter crime,” Brown says. “Also, to protect the community.”

In a memo, signed off by Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and union leader, John Kazanjian, the negotiated standard hourly rate for an extra deputy would go from $46 to $80.

“You have a $20,000 to $25,000 budget for security, it becomes $40,000 to $50,000,” he said. “We’re not the Polo Club, we’re not Saint Andrews, we cannot afford to double the budget.”

Brown says the 360 home neighborhood, with HOA fees around $70 a month, could afford a raise for the deputies. However, they could not afford a raise nearly double what it used to be but omething around what the Florida Highway Patrol charges of $50 an hour.

“Just by coincidence, we contract with them four to five months ago, not to have all our eggs in one basket and as it turns out, we had to say goodbye to the deputies,” Brown says. “I feel bad for the deputies bedside they’re doing a disservice to the deputies. This is where they get extra money.”

WPTV reached out to the union multiple times for comment, but we still haven’t heard back.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.