Group concerned projects will unearth remains

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Miami Heat player said he was moved that Joaquin Oliver, 17, who died in the Parkland, FL, school shooting Feb. 14, was buried in his jersey.

Wade pays tribute to school shooting victim buried in his jersey

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

Ivanka Trump says she believes President Donald Trump's denials of sexual misconduct.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

Beneath the hallowed grounds at the Storm of 28 Memorial is West Palm Beach lies an ugly history.

“There were 674 bodies put in a mass grave,” says Dorothy Hazard. “Just dumped, no ceremony, no coffins.”

Hazard is chairperson for the ‘Storm of 28 Memorial Coalition’.

The powerful storm killed thousands across Florida. Most of the deaths occurred around Lake Okeechobee.

Her group worked to immortalize African American lives lost in the storm. Many of their bodies were piled up in a mass grave at Tamarind and 25th, where the memorial sits today.

Hazard says across the street, progress threatens to unearth history.

Right now the city of West Palm Beach is upgrading underground utilities.

In the coming months, a rail project is set to connect CSX and the FEC lines.

“DOT has provided an archeologist since they started working out there, and will have an archeologist out there for the next year,” says Kelley Lynn, a Senior Environmental Specialist with FDOT.

No remains have been unearthed yet, but there are protocols is place if that happens.

“The archeologist will stop construction until the remains are identified,” Lynn says.

The coalition says if remains are unearthed, they want a say in where those remains are reburied. They also hope to provide a proper burial ceremony.

Dorothy says they are keeping a close eye on the project.

“It’s very important that our ancestors are not disturbed again.”

FDOT is set to meet with the coalition on Tuesday to discuss their concerns and the plans for the project moving forward.

