Trump golf club to pay $5.45M settlement

A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...
Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
Ivanka Trump says she believes President Donald Trump's denials of sexual misconduct.
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — A Florida golf club owned by President Donald Trump has agreed to pay $5.45 million to settle a lawsuit brought by former members.
The Sun Sentinel reported Monday that the agreement must still be approved by the courts.
A class-action lawsuit alleged Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter violated contract terms that 65 members had signed with the previous owner, Ritz-Carlton.
U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra ruled against the golf club in February 2017. The settlement requires Trump's organization to pay 94 percent of the total judgment ordered by the federal judge. After deducting expenses and attorneys' fees, the class-action members will receive 71 percent of their refunds.