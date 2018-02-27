Woman attacked by man with chainsaw in Lantana - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman attacked by man with chainsaw in Lantana

LANATANA, Fla. - A man jumped out of bushes and randomly attacked a woman with a chainsaw around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Lantana police said.

The woman, who is in her 60s, was walking along Hypoluxo Road near Seacrest Boulevard when the man attacked her with the chainsaw, according to police.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lantana police have the attacker in custody. They identified him as 20-year-old Juan Cabrera Jr.

The incident occurred near the Super 8 Motel at 1200 Hypoluxo Blvd.

The woman said she did not know the man and thought he was a landscaper, police said. He's facing a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

