PSL man accused of illegally exporting firearms - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PSL man accused of illegally exporting firearms

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Florida Legislature debates school safety bill

    Florida Legislature debates school safety bill

    Monday, February 26 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-02-26 05:06:35 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:08 PM EST2018-02-27 21:08:49 GMT
    (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

    Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

    More >>

    Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

    More >>

  • Ivanka Trump's dual roles as senior adviser, first daughter

    Ivanka Trump's dual roles as senior adviser, first daughter

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:26 AM EST2018-02-26 13:26:24 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:47 PM EST2018-02-27 18:47:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
    Ivanka Trump says she believes President Donald Trump's denials of sexual misconduct.More >>
    Ivanka Trump says she believes President Donald Trump's denials of sexual misconduct.More >>

  • Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-26 14:46:30 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:40 PM EST2018-02-27 17:40:15 GMT
    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    More >>
    •   

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A Port St. Lucie resident was indicted on charges related to the illegal exportation of firearms, firearms accessories, and ammunition.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) says 46-year old Frederik Barbieri of Port St. Lucie entered into a conspiracy to illegally export firearms to Brazil without a license.

According to the indictment, Barbieri and his co-conspirators purchased firearms, firearms accessories, and ammunition from May 2013 to June 2017. They then obliterated the serial numbers from the firearms and concealed the firearms, accessories and ammunition in different packages. ATF says Barbieri and his co-conspirators would then ship the packages to Brazil, where they would be sold for a profit.

He is charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, one felony count of delivering firearms to a contract carrier without written notification that the shipment contained firearms, one felony count of smuggling firearms and firearms accessories from the United States to Brazil, and one felony count of exporting firearms and firearms accessories without a license.

If convicted, Barbieri faces a maximum statutory sentence of five years on Counts 1 and 2, a maximum statutory sentence of 10 years on Count 3, and a maximum statutory sentence of 20 years on Count 4.

His first appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge happens on February 27, 2018 at 1:30 p.m.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.