PSL man accused of illegally exporting firearms

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Miami Heat player said he was moved that Joaquin Oliver, 17, who died in the Parkland, FL, school shooting Feb. 14, was buried in his jersey.

The Miami Heat player said he was moved that Joaquin Oliver, 17, who died in the Parkland, FL, school shooting Feb. 14, was buried in his jersey.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A Port St. Lucie resident was indicted on charges related to the illegal exportation of firearms, firearms accessories, and ammunition.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) says 46-year old Frederik Barbieri of Port St. Lucie entered into a conspiracy to illegally export firearms to Brazil without a license.

According to the indictment, Barbieri and his co-conspirators purchased firearms, firearms accessories, and ammunition from May 2013 to June 2017. They then obliterated the serial numbers from the firearms and concealed the firearms, accessories and ammunition in different packages. ATF says Barbieri and his co-conspirators would then ship the packages to Brazil, where they would be sold for a profit.

He is charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, one felony count of delivering firearms to a contract carrier without written notification that the shipment contained firearms, one felony count of smuggling firearms and firearms accessories from the United States to Brazil, and one felony count of exporting firearms and firearms accessories without a license.

If convicted, Barbieri faces a maximum statutory sentence of five years on Counts 1 and 2, a maximum statutory sentence of 10 years on Count 3, and a maximum statutory sentence of 20 years on Count 4.

His first appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge happens on February 27, 2018 at 1:30 p.m.