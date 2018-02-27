FedEx bucks corporate trend, sticks with NRA - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FedEx bucks corporate trend, sticks with NRA

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Florida Legislature debates school safety bill

    Florida Legislature debates school safety bill

    Monday, February 26 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-02-26 05:06:35 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:08 PM EST2018-02-27 21:08:49 GMT
    (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

    Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

    More >>

    Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

    More >>

  • Ivanka Trump's dual roles as senior adviser, first daughter

    Ivanka Trump's dual roles as senior adviser, first daughter

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:26 AM EST2018-02-26 13:26:24 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:47 PM EST2018-02-27 18:47:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
    Ivanka Trump says she believes President Donald Trump's denials of sexual misconduct.More >>
    Ivanka Trump says she believes President Donald Trump's denials of sexual misconduct.More >>

  • Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-26 14:46:30 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:40 PM EST2018-02-27 17:40:15 GMT
    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    More >>
    •   

NEW YORK (AP) — Another company, FedEx, has become embroiled in an intensifying discussion about guns in the United States after the school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

FULL COVERAGE: Parkland school shooting

While more than a dozen major U.S. companies have ended business partnerships with the National Rifle Association, FedEx says it's sticking with the group and has not asked to be removed from the NRA website where members are offered corporate discounts.

The Memphis, Tennessee, delivery company said it differs with the NRA and believes weapons like the AR-15 assault-style rifle that was used to kill 17 people in Florida shouldn't be owned by civilians.

But it says that it's a common carrier, and will not deny service based on political views or policy positions.

The decision drew instant reaction across social media from both sides of the issue and potential backlash from some customers.

One company vowed to take its 100,000 annual shipments elsewhere if FedEx does not end its partnership with the NRA.

"The NRA is supporting stuff that we don't get behind," said Jeni Britton Bauer, founder of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams.

"UPS is out there," she said.

But dropping partnerships with the red-hot NRA is also not a safe bet.

Georgia's Republican Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, president of the state Senate and a leading candidate to succeed Gov. Nathan Deal, threatened on Monday to derail a $50 million sales tax exemption on jet fuel for Delta after it ended its NRA partnership.

Delta Air Lines Inc. is based in Atlanta.

United Continental Holdings, Inc., based in Chicago, also cut ties to the NRA, but has not seen a similar political backlash.

Other companies that have severed relationships with the NRA include Metlife, Hertz, Avis, Enterprise, Best Western, and Wyndham.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.