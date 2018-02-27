Boynton officer Brown sentenced; gets probation

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Miami Heat player said he was moved that Joaquin Oliver, 17, who died in the Parkland, FL, school shooting Feb. 14, was buried in his jersey.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

Two Boynton Beach officers are scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday after being convicted in a 2014 excessive force case.

In November, Officer Michael Brown was convicted of excessive force and use of a firearm during a violent crime.

The conviction of the firearm charge was later thrown out on Jan. 26.

At about 11:30 a.m., Brown was sentenced three years probation, 150 community service and 180 days electronic monitoring. He will not serve anytime in prison.

Brown's defense team said they are appealing the conviction and are requesting a new trial.

Brown was charged, along with three other Boynton Beach police officers, after helicopter video of a high-speed car chase in 2014 showed officers kicking and punching the suspects.

According to court documents, Sgt. Philip Antico, who was found guilty of obstruction of justice in the case, will also be sentenced Tuesday.

Antico is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.

Officers Ronald Ryan and Justin Harris were found not guilty in the federal beating case of Jeremy Braswell, a passenger in the chase.

During the sentencing Brown's defense team argued that he should avoid a prison sentence, given that he is the sole provider of care for his 10-year-old son and 71-year-old mother. His attorneys said that just being labeled as a convicted felon and losing his career was punishment enough.

Federal prosecutors said they empathized for Brown and noted his respect for their team and the process, but said it was their duty to defend the constitution. Prosecutors said they at no point believed Brown was a bad person, but did believe his conduct crossed the line and deprived someone of their constitutional right.