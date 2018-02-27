Boynton officers sentenced; both get probation - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton officers sentenced; both get probation

Two Boynton Beach officers were sentenced Tuesday after being convicted in a 2014 excessive force case.

In November, Officer Michael Brown was convicted of excessive force and use of a firearm during a violent crime.

The conviction of the firearm charge was later thrown out on Jan. 26. 

At about 11:30 a.m., Brown was sentenced three years probation, 150 community service and 180 days electronic monitoring. He will not serve any time in prison.

Brown's defense team said they are appealing the conviction and are requesting a new trial.

Brown was charged, along with three other Boynton Beach police officers, after helicopter video of a high-speed car chase in 2014 showed officers kicking and punching the suspects.

According to court documents, Sgt. Philip Antico, who was found guilty of obstruction of justice in the case, was also sentenced Tuesday.

Antico was sentenced to 3 years probation, 6 months of home detention with electronic monitoring, and 150 hours of community service.

Officers Ronald Ryan and Justin Harris were found not guilty in the federal beating case of Jeremy Braswell, a passenger in the chase.

During the sentencing Brown's defense team argued that he should avoid a prison sentence, given that he is the sole provider of care for his 10-year-old son and 71-year-old mother. His attorneys said that just being labeled as a convicted felon and losing his career was punishment enough.

Federal prosecutors said they empathized for Brown and noted his respect for their team and the process, but said it was their duty to defend the constitution. Prosecutors said they at no point believed Brown was a bad person, but did believe his conduct crossed the line and deprived someone of their constitutional right.

