Jacob Looney trial underway

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Arielle Prieto, now 18, recalls on the witness stand Tuesday the night back in 2015 when her ex-boyfriend Jacob Looney suddenly appeared outside her Fort Pierce bedroom.

“Telling him to get out, I’m asking him why he’s here. Telling him to get out," said Prieto.

Prieto had broken up with Looney, now 20 but then 17, a few months prior.

“During the summer I wanted to completely cut contact with him but he wasn’t okay with that so he kept finding ways to keep in contact with me," said Prieto.

Just hours before this confrontation, Prieto’s mother Janice had gotten a restraining order against Looney for stalking her daughter.

On that August night three summers ago, the Prieto’s claimed Looney would not leave, and the three became engaged in a violent confrontation with Looney first shoving Janice Prieto.

"When I stood up, he reached around from behind and stabbed me in my throat," said Janice Prieto.

Arielle, who came to her mom’s defense, was stabbed five times. The trauma surgeon said one wound could have been fatal.

“The stabbing that was in the abdominal area went all the way down to the heart," said Dr. Dimiter Hristov.

Under cross examination, the defense explained the restraining order was not for violence, and also tried to plant doubt as to whether Looney was actually armed when he and Janice Prieto were face to face.

Jacob Looney faces 5 felony counts including 2 counts of attempted first degree murder.