St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office issues alert about counterfeit money

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office offered some advice Tuesday to help the public avoid getting scammed by counterfeiters.

In a Facebook post, deputies said some of the things to look out for include a stamp that says "copy" and Chinese writing.

Law enforcement say some scammers are scratching out the word "copy" or even cutting it out to try and deceive you.  

Some of the pictures of the fake money that the sheriff's office displayed had Chinese characters, while others had the foreign writing removed. 

