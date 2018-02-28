Three bodies found in St. Lucie County, sheriff's office says

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

AG: Moving Marshall Co. school shooting suspect case to adult court constitutional

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating the discovery of three dead bodies in the area of Oleander Avenue.

It initially said a body was found in the 600 block of Ash Street near Port St. Lucie when a landlord arrived to check on a home.

The dead body was inside the residence.

A neighbor in the Oleander Pines neighborhood then reported a suspicious incident next door and responding deputies found a dead body inside.

A few minutes after that a single car crash happened nearby and that driver was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office believes all three incidents are related.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Crime scene van and @stluciesheriff command post set up where body discovered off Ash St. pic.twitter.com/FDy3SkZPc0 — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) February 28, 2018

