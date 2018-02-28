Chainsaw attack victim's family speaks out

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

The family of the woman seriously injured in that random chainsaw attack in Lantana is speaking out, saying they want to put a stop to random violence like this.

“People like that should not be roaming the streets,” said Marvin Dozier, Marie Geffrard’s son-in-law.

Dozier showed us the gruesome pictures of his mother in law’s partially severed hand. He told us doctors where able to save her hand.

He said she was also struck in the chest and now has multiple stitches and staples.

Dozier said his mother-in-law has been living in Lantana for more than 20 years. He said she was out exercising when she was attacked.

"That is a great woman, an awesome woman and his type of violence should not happen to anyone.”

Her family says they will push for changes, working with politicians and law enforcement to stop this type of violence.

20-year-old Juan Carlos Cabrera is the confessed attacker, a tree trimmer by trade. According to the police report, he admitted to police he has a history of mental illness.

He told police he had been baker acted at least once and claims on the morning of the attack he had a “mental breakdown.”

“We have no idea what happened we’re very we don’t even know if its my brother I don’t even know,” said woman who identified herself as Cabrera’s older sister when we visited his last known address.

When we asked her if he showed signs of any mental health issues, she said, “I cannot respond to any information right now. We are very hurt so I’m sorry this is enough.”

Police say the only reason Cabrera did not kill his intended victim is that the chainsaw jammed during the attack.

Cabrera also faces drug charges as they were found in his room here at the Super 8.

He is also charged with attacking a Lantana Police officer while being questioned.