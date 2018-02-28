Officers show support to returning MSD students - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Officers show support to returning MSD students

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

All week, Stoneman Douglas High School students expressed fear in returning to campus for the first time since the shooting.

But on the first day back to school on Wednesday morning, there was an unprecedented show of support by the men and women who vow to protect and serve.

“I had a lot of anxiety last night and I have a lot of anxiety now," said one student.

The Broward County Police Benevolent Association issued an all-points bulletin for officers this week, asking off-duty or working officers to gather at Stoneman Douglas and support the students. The idea came from the wife of a Broward police union member whose son goes to the school.

WPTV's Alanna Quillen was there as thousands of officers -- some from as far as New York City and Texas -- answered that call.

"A smile for a flower?" asked Rod Skirvin, handing a flower to a student walking to class.

Skirvin, vice president for the Broward PBA, joined officers and other members to greet students. A local flower shop even donated over 1,000 carnations for officers to hand out to students.

“It's a step in the right direction for the healing process," he said. “You can tell a lot of them are heart broken, it's nice just to get them to smile their first day back."

PBA members gave away all 1,000 flowers within an hour before school started.

“If everybody does a small part to help these kids get back to normalcy then maybe that’s a step for them in the right direction," said Skirvin.

Law enforcement arrived by car, foot, motorcycle and horse. Officers surrounded every corner of the campus, helping students navigate the media frenzy and traffic to get to class safely and comfortably. 

“Boy, were we surprised. We didn’t realize that this many people would come," said John Rivera, Florida PBA president.

Ed Geary of the NYPD and a member of the Sergeants Benevolent Association traveled all the way from New York City.

"This is part of the way of showing we do care," he said.

He's witnessed tragedy first hand, both with the 9/11 terrorist attacks the World Trade Center Bombing in 1993.

“As we’ve seen with our experience in New York.. You need the help and you appreciate the help of other departments when they come in to assist you.'

It's a path to healing that officers say these students will never have to walk alone.

“We are proud of our officers. We’re here showing the students that we’re with the kids and that we support and love them," said Rivera.

An enhanced police presence will remain on campus for the rest of the week.
 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.