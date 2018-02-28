Officers show support to returning MSD students

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

All week, Stoneman Douglas High School students expressed fear in returning to campus for the first time since the shooting.

But on the first day back to school on Wednesday morning, there was an unprecedented show of support by the men and women who vow to protect and serve.

“I had a lot of anxiety last night and I have a lot of anxiety now," said one student.

The Broward County Police Benevolent Association issued an all-points bulletin for officers this week, asking off-duty or working officers to gather at Stoneman Douglas and support the students. The idea came from the wife of a Broward police union member whose son goes to the school.

WPTV's Alanna Quillen was there as thousands of officers -- some from as far as New York City and Texas -- answered that call.

"A smile for a flower?" asked Rod Skirvin, handing a flower to a student walking to class.

Skirvin, vice president for the Broward PBA, joined officers and other members to greet students. A local flower shop even donated over 1,000 carnations for officers to hand out to students.

“It's a step in the right direction for the healing process," he said. “You can tell a lot of them are heart broken, it's nice just to get them to smile their first day back."

PBA members gave away all 1,000 flowers within an hour before school started.

“If everybody does a small part to help these kids get back to normalcy then maybe that’s a step for them in the right direction," said Skirvin.

Law enforcement arrived by car, foot, motorcycle and horse. Officers surrounded every corner of the campus, helping students navigate the media frenzy and traffic to get to class safely and comfortably.

“Boy, were we surprised. We didn’t realize that this many people would come," said John Rivera, Florida PBA president.

Ed Geary of the NYPD and a member of the Sergeants Benevolent Association traveled all the way from New York City.

"This is part of the way of showing we do care," he said.

He's witnessed tragedy first hand, both with the 9/11 terrorist attacks the World Trade Center Bombing in 1993.

“As we’ve seen with our experience in New York.. You need the help and you appreciate the help of other departments when they come in to assist you.'

It's a path to healing that officers say these students will never have to walk alone.

“We are proud of our officers. We’re here showing the students that we’re with the kids and that we support and love them," said Rivera.

An enhanced police presence will remain on campus for the rest of the week.

