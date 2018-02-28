Mayor and councilwoman argue during meeting

Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.

International experts are resorting to science to try to sustain the subspecies.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.

Wednesday’s special Riviera Beach council meeting only lasted about an hour, after council voted to table the item they had called the special meeting for in the first place.

But the meeting ended with Councilwoman Dawn Pardo telling Mayor Thomas Masters to get away from her.

Moments before, Masters walked up to the podium to address the council as a resident rather than as mayor.

He responded to a video Pardo posted on her Facebook page, in which she accused the mayor of stealing her campaign signs.



“Rumor has it that your mayor has been going around town in the middle of the night, and we all know what he does in the middle of the night, taking my campaign signs,” Pardo said in the video.

Masters said on Wednesday he wanted to set the record straight.

“I’ve never taken your signs,” Masters said. “As you stated that was a rumor and for you to even repeat that, really, I don’t know why.”

After the meeting was over, Masters asked Pardo for an apology.

“Get away from me,” Pardo said. “I said get away from me.”

The election is on March 13.

Julie Botel is running against Pardo for her seat.

Chairwoman KaShamba Miller-Anderson is running against Keith Golden.

