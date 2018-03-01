State attorney responds to child autism charges

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Ashley Albright, the attorney in charge at the Okeechobee County Office of the State Attorney, spoke out Wednesday on the case of John Benjamin Haygood, a child with autism who faces charges.

Haygood's mother, Luanne, recorded video of his arrest last April after he was charged with battery on a school employee.

Then on Feb. 12, the state added four additional felony charges against the 11-year-old for felony battery. Those charges stemmed from incidents in 2015.

Luanne told NewsChannel 5 last week the additional charges were unnecessary.

“I don't see the point in putting up four more charges when he was 8-years-old,” she said.

On Wednesday, Albright said his office offered a diversion program to Haygood several times after his arrest.

He says the family turned it down, deciding to fight the charges instead.

“Because the case has dragged out so long I don't have a choice. I have to file them before the statute of limitations expires. Basically we went through with law enforcement and picked out four of the worst - there's probably well over 50 documented incidents.”

Haygood's mom says school officials should have more training to deal with kids on the spectrum.

“I know that the school has a lot of training on the persons that were involved, I've interviewed all of them personally,” Albright says.

Albright says they aren't looking to punish the 11-year-old.

“We're looking to get him the treatment, therapy and help the state can offer on a higher level than what's he's receiving.”

John Benjamin's next court date is scheduled for March 15.

Luanne Haygood sent NewsChannel 5 the following statement: