State attorney responds to child autism charges - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

State attorney responds to child autism charges

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

Ashley Albright, the attorney in charge at the Okeechobee County Office of the State Attorney, spoke out Wednesday on the case of John Benjamin Haygood, a child with autism who faces charges.

Haygood's mother, Luanne, recorded video of his arrest last April after he was charged with battery on a school employee.

Then on Feb. 12, the state added four additional felony charges against the 11-year-old for felony battery. Those charges stemmed from incidents in 2015.

Luanne told NewsChannel 5 last week the additional charges were unnecessary.

“I don't see the point in putting up four more charges when he was 8-years-old,” she said.

On Wednesday, Albright said his office offered a diversion program to Haygood several times after his arrest.

He says the family turned it down, deciding to fight the charges instead.

“Because the case has dragged out so long I don't have a choice. I have to file them before the statute of limitations expires. Basically we went through with law enforcement and picked out four of the worst - there's probably well over 50 documented incidents.”

Haygood's mom says school officials should have more training to deal with kids on the spectrum.

“I know that the school has a lot of training on the persons that were involved, I've interviewed all of them personally,” Albright says.

Albright says they aren't looking to punish the 11-year-old.

“We're looking to get him the treatment, therapy and help the state can offer on a higher level than what's he's receiving.”

John Benjamin's next court date is scheduled for March 15. 

Luanne Haygood sent NewsChannel 5 the following statement:

“The state should be filing charges in good faith and not in retaliation. To date, the state has refused to identify what services will be provided in diversion. The state has stated that possibly anger management would be included, however anger management will not cure his ASD- nor will it provide him a free and appropriate public education. In addition the state has refused to investigate the actions of the alleged victims- it is believed that one aide filed criminal charges after he was investigated for abuse against JB. Another filed charges after filing for workers comp claims. All these adults were supposed to follow a behavior plan and filing criminal charges is not a proper behavior intervention listed on the plan. All the crimes charged related to problem behaviors identified by the school and for which there was a plan- they are all manifestations of his disability - ASD. This is nothing more than malicious prosecution of a vulnerable citizen"

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.