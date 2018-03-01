Man describes finding body in St. Lucie Co. home

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- Investigators are working to determine how three people died after their bodies were found within a mile of each other Wednesday.

Wednesday, detectives had not yet released their identities.

Detectives say they were first called to a home on the corner of Ash Street and Oleander Avenue.

There, the son of the landlord, Edgar Rivera, said he was checking in on his father’s rental property.

Rivera said a woman lived there with her nephew.

“Just checking up on the property to make sure they were gone. They were supposed to be gone by today.”

Rivera said the woman was moving in with her boyfriend not far away.

“When I walked in there was a foul smell. It was kind of strange...I opened the garage, and that’s when I saw that,” Rivera said.

Rivera described finding a severely decomposed body that appeared to be wrapped in something like a rug.

“It didn’t even look like a human being.”

Detectives are still trying to determine how long the person was deceased before being discovered by Rivera.

Around the time Rivera called 911, detectives said they got another call to a home in the Oleander Pines neighborhood, where they found another body.

Neighbors said the man at that home was dating the woman who lived at the first scene.

Not long after that, deputies were called to a single car crash, where a third body was found.

Rivera said the car in that crash appeared to be the white BMW of the man who lived in the home of the second scene.

Rivera said the last time he spoke to anyone at his father’s rental property was Sunday.

He said he spoke to the nephew about the woman at the home. “He said that she was out of town, that she was in Germany visiting her mother who was sick,” Rivera said.

Now, Rivera is among the many wanting more information.

“We all want to have some closure, I want to have some closure.”

Detectives, for now, are only calling the first scene, where the body was discovered in the garage by Rivera, a homicide.

The other two deaths are still under investigation.