Riviera mayor, councilwoman argue during meeting

Wednesday’s special Riviera Beach council meeting only lasted about an hour after members voted to table the item they had called the special meeting for in the first place. 

But the meeting ended with Councilwoman Dawn Pardo telling Mayor Thomas Masters to get away from her. 

Moments before, Masters walked up to the podium to address the council as a resident rather than as mayor. 

He responded to a video Pardo posted on her Facebook page, in which she accused the mayor of stealing her campaign signs. 

“Rumor has it that your mayor has been going around town in the middle of the night, and we all know what he does in the middle of the night, taking my campaign signs,” Pardo said in the video.

Masters said on Wednesday he wanted to set the record straight. 

“I’ve never taken your signs,” Masters said. “As you stated that was a rumor and for you to even repeat that, really, I don’t know why.” 

After the meeting was over, Masters asked Pardo for an apology. 

“Get away from me,” Pardo said. “I said get away from me.”

The election is on March 13.

Julie Botel is running against Pardo for her seat.

Chairwoman KaShamba Miller-Anderson is running against Keith Golden.  
 

