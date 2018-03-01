Riviera mayor, councilwoman argue during meeting

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Wednesday’s special Riviera Beach council meeting only lasted about an hour after members voted to table the item they had called the special meeting for in the first place.

But the meeting ended with Councilwoman Dawn Pardo telling Mayor Thomas Masters to get away from her.

Moments before, Masters walked up to the podium to address the council as a resident rather than as mayor.

He responded to a video Pardo posted on her Facebook page, in which she accused the mayor of stealing her campaign signs.



“Rumor has it that your mayor has been going around town in the middle of the night, and we all know what he does in the middle of the night, taking my campaign signs,” Pardo said in the video.

Masters said on Wednesday he wanted to set the record straight.

“I’ve never taken your signs,” Masters said. “As you stated that was a rumor and for you to even repeat that, really, I don’t know why.”

After the meeting was over, Masters asked Pardo for an apology.

“Get away from me,” Pardo said. “I said get away from me.”

The election is on March 13.

Julie Botel is running against Pardo for her seat.

Chairwoman KaShamba Miller-Anderson is running against Keith Golden.

