Governor, PB Co. sheriff speak on school safety - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Governor, PB Co. sheriff speak on school safety

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

Gov. Rick Scott traveled to West Palm Beach Thursday to talk about student safety and outline the plan he first introduced last Friday following the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

FULL COVERAGE: Parkland school shooting

Scott is visiting cities throughout the state to highlight his action plan to make major changes in an effort to help keep Florida students safe.

His plan includes $500 million for school safety and mental health. 

The governor’s proposal comes after emergency meetings Scott organized with law enforcement, school administrators, teachers, mental health experts and state agency leadership, as well as meetings the governor hosted with Stoneman Douglas High School students.

Some of the highlights include raising the age to purchase a firearm to 21, and prohibiting anyone with mental health issues from purchasing a gun.

Scott wants one school resource officer for every 1,000 students and mandatory active shooter drills.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw also discussed the "See Something Say Something" app.

Palm Beach County StudentProtect will provide two-way communication to report threats, suspicious activity and receive information and alerts.

Also speaking Thursday was Ryan Petty whose daughter was killed in the Parkland school shooting. He said he was appearing to honor the memory of his daughter Alaina. "I want to be the last parent to get up and say he lost a daughter in a school shooting," Petty said. 

Petty said he supports what Scott is trying to do about school safety. "We need to harden the schools. We need to keep guns away from those who would hurt themselves and others and we need to support mental health initiatives to get folks that are having these thoughts the help they need."

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.