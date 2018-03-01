PSL deaths under invesigation

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Port St. Lucie Sheriff Ken Mascara said are still trying to piece together how three deaths are connected.

He confirmed that one of deaths is being investigated as a homicide. He also told WPTV they are working on 11 different search warrants hoping they might lead to more answers.

It was a scene neighbors say they won't forget.

"We saw the white car and I said to Ronnie, my husband, this looks like Gary's car in the ditch," one neighbor said. "What in the world happened."



At this time, detectives are working to figure that out. The sheriff told WPTV the day of chaos started around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, when they found a car crashed in a ditch. That person was taken to the hospital where he later died.

But a few minutes after the crash, a homeowner down the street called 911 to report a dead body.

"It was a foul smell, it was kind of strange," Edgar Rivera said. "I opened the garage to the house and that's when I saw that."

He told us he found a decomposed body. He says he was checking on the home because the tenant who had previously lived there had just moved out.

Neighbors say she moved in with her boyfriend at a home on Oleander Pines and that's where detectives found a third person dead.

"Gary was my father."

Ashley Boice told WPTV her father was the man found in that home. She didn't want to talk about the investigation, but she did say this comes as a shock.

"He was very friendly with everyone," she said. "He emphasized no drama in his life. He wanted to stay away from the drama."

The sheriff said they aren't releasing the names of all three victims victims because they are having a hard time finding a next of kin for two of the victims.



