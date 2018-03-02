VIDEO: 3 arrested in dramatic I-95 take down

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - A dramatic takedown on Interstate 95 involving multiple law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of three men in Martin County.

Law enforcement said the three men are accused in a two-year plot to rob and murder armored car employees.

Helicopter video recorded on Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. shows deputies from Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach County, along with the FBI, take down three Palm Beach County men.

Video posted to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office overnight show a swarm of law enforcement officers descend on the suspects, identified as Daryl Canady, Alger Ellison and Martiavius Williams.

Law enforcement officers said they shut down part of the interstate to avoid any potential danger to passing drivers.

According to the federal affidavit, the group had planned to rob an armored truck at a PNC Bank located at 1309 SW Gatlin Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the suspects mapped out a plan to steal millions of dollars before shooting and killing the two employees in the truck.

After that heist, deputies said the suspects planned to carry out a second deadly robbery targeting another armored bank car.

The three suspects were arrested and taken to Palm Beach County. They now remain in federal custody.

