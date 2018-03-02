Safety important at Okeechobee Music Festival - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Safety important at Okeechobee Music Festival

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

It’s year three for the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival.

Turnout is expected to be huge once again this year.

But how will law enforcement prepare for crowds as large as the population of the county itself?

“We are taking corrective measures and precautionary measures to try to deal with that, to identify any problems before they start,” says Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen.

Stephen says the tragedies in Las Vegas last year and most recently in Parkland factored into their safety plans this year. 

He declined to go into all the specifics, but he says they’re ready. 

“We got jersey barricades in place, we got undercover officers in place just in case the unfortunate happens.” 

The sheriff says once again, they’ll be on the lookout for drugs as well. 

The amnesty boxes, allowing attendees to drop their drugs before they walk in, no questions asked, are back again. 

New this year is law enforcement targeting another group. 

“We started an interdiction to try to concentrate on the vendors that were bringing narcotics," said Stephen. 

He says they’ve already confiscated drugs from those vendors and have made several arrests since Tuesday. 

“They were going to feed them food and drugs at the same time,” said Stephen. 

In all, 6 different law enforcement agencies and 60 officers will be keeping their eyes on the crowds, as festival goers keep their eyes and ears on the music. 

The festival ends on Sunday. General admission tickets are still available at a cost of about $300.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.