Safety important at Okeechobee Music Festival

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

It’s year three for the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival.

Turnout is expected to be huge once again this year.

But how will law enforcement prepare for crowds as large as the population of the county itself?

“We are taking corrective measures and precautionary measures to try to deal with that, to identify any problems before they start,” says Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen.

Stephen says the tragedies in Las Vegas last year and most recently in Parkland factored into their safety plans this year.

He declined to go into all the specifics, but he says they’re ready.

“We got jersey barricades in place, we got undercover officers in place just in case the unfortunate happens.”

The sheriff says once again, they’ll be on the lookout for drugs as well.

The amnesty boxes, allowing attendees to drop their drugs before they walk in, no questions asked, are back again.

New this year is law enforcement targeting another group.

“We started an interdiction to try to concentrate on the vendors that were bringing narcotics," said Stephen.

He says they’ve already confiscated drugs from those vendors and have made several arrests since Tuesday.

“They were going to feed them food and drugs at the same time,” said Stephen.

In all, 6 different law enforcement agencies and 60 officers will be keeping their eyes on the crowds, as festival goers keep their eyes and ears on the music.

The festival ends on Sunday. General admission tickets are still available at a cost of about $300.