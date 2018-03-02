Suspect's competency questioned after medics die - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect's competency questioned after medics die

    •   

A man accused of killing two paramedics in a Jupiter crash in 2017 may be declared incompetent to stand trial. 

The defense team for the suspect, Genaro Ajqui, says so far two doctors have found him incompetent. If the court agrees with that assessment, he may be sent somewhere for treatment.

Police said Ajqui was under the influence when he crashed into an ambulance carrying EMTs Lahiri Garcia and Paul Besaw last June.

Besaw’s wife, Dawn, was in court Friday to show her continued support for justice.

“He’s never going to suffer what our family has suffered," Besaw said. "He’s never going to end up where my family has, but I would like to know there is justice."

Currently the court is asking for a third opinion. It will include jail medical records and jail calls made by the defendant. A decision as to whether he can stand trial will be made Apr. 3.

