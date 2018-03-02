Suspect's competency questioned after medics die

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

A man accused of killing two paramedics in a Jupiter crash in 2017 may be declared incompetent to stand trial.

The defense team for the suspect, Genaro Ajqui, says so far two doctors have found him incompetent. If the court agrees with that assessment, he may be sent somewhere for treatment.

Police said Ajqui was under the influence when he crashed into an ambulance carrying EMTs Lahiri Garcia and Paul Besaw last June.

Besaw’s wife, Dawn, was in court Friday to show her continued support for justice.

“He’s never going to suffer what our family has suffered," Besaw said. "He’s never going to end up where my family has, but I would like to know there is justice."

Currently the court is asking for a third opinion. It will include jail medical records and jail calls made by the defendant. A decision as to whether he can stand trial will be made Apr. 3.