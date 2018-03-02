Video: Chainsaw attack suspect punches officer - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Video: Chainsaw attack suspect punches officer

Lantana police have released video of a chainsaw attack suspect assaulting an officer in a holding cell.

The incident happened after police had arrested 20-year-old Juan Cabrera Jr. 

RELATED: Attack victim makes plea for random violence to stop

He was being questioned after the random attack on a 64-year-old woman who was walking down a Lantana street Tuesday. She suffered serious injuries to her chest and hands.

The police interview of Cabrera began around 9:30 a.m. and around 2 p.m. an officer asked him if he wanted something to eat.

When he said yes, an officer offered him some crackers. But police said Cabrera responded by pulling his hand back and then lunging at the officer and punching him in the head.

 

At some point, police said the suspect was able to grab the cell door key, which had a wood handle and strike the officer in the face with it.

Two other officers rushed in and one was able to deploy a stun gun and subdued Cabrera.

The injured officer suffered lacerations and swelling to his right eye, according to a police report.

Cabrera faces charges of aggravated battery on a police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and attempted first-degree murder.

The woman he's accused of attacking underwent surgery and is recovering after receiving multiple stitches and staples.

