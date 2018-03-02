Man on his way to Okeechobee Music Fest arrested on burglary, LSD, cocaine, other charges

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

A man who police say was on his way to the Okeechobee Music Festival ended up in the St. Lucie County Jail instead, charged with multiple offenses.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says that Andrew Andere, 25, broke into a home in the 2300 block of South Brocksmith Road while the homeowner was in the shower.

When the homeowner discovered him, Andere fled and was found a street away on Matthews Road.

When deputies arrested him, they found an admission gate wrist band for the music festival, along with a lot of drugs. The sheriff's office says Andere admitted he was on his way to the festival.

Along with the wristband, deputies found 7 grams of powder cocaine on Andere. In his car they found 25 strips of LSD paper, liquid LSD, and various drug supplies.

The charges against Andere read like a laundry list:

Burglary of an occupied dwelling

Assault with intent to do harm

Fleeing and eluding law enforcement

Resisting an officer with violence

Possession of cocaine with intent to sell

Possession of a hallucinogen with intent to sell

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail and is being held on $72,750 bond. It's unclear if he will get out in time to enjoy the festival.

