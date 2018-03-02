Man on his way to Okeechobee Music Fest arrested on burglary, LSD, cocaine, other charges

Man on his way to Okeechobee Music Fest arrested on burglary, LS - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

A man who police say was on his way to the Okeechobee Music Festival ended up in the St. Lucie County Jail instead, charged with multiple offenses.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says that Andrew Andere, 25, broke into a home in the 2300 block of South Brocksmith Road while the homeowner was in the shower.

When the homeowner discovered him, Andere fled and was found a street away on Matthews Road.

When deputies arrested him, they found an admission gate wrist band for the music festival, along with a lot of drugs. The sheriff's office says Andere admitted he was on his way to the festival.

Along with the wristband, deputies found 7 grams of powder cocaine on Andere. In his car they found 25 strips of LSD paper, liquid LSD, and various drug supplies.

The charges against Andere read like a laundry list:

  • Burglary of an occupied dwelling
  • Assault with intent to do harm
  • Fleeing and eluding law enforcement
  • Resisting an officer with violence
  • Possession of cocaine with intent to sell
  • Possession of a hallucinogen with intent to sell
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

He was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail and is being held on $72,750 bond. It's unclear if he will get out in time to enjoy the festival.

