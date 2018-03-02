LIVE: President Trump returns to Palm Beach

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

President Trump will be back in Palm Beach County on Friday, but it will be a very short stay.

The president is only expected to be in town about 24 hours, leaving South Florida sometime on Saturday.

President Trump and the first lady attended the funeral of Billy Graham at noon in Charlotte.

After the service, the pair boarded Air Force One.

The president will host a roundtable at Mar-a-Lago with Republican National Committee supporters at 6:30 p.m. and speaks at the RNC Spring Donor Retreat Dinner at 7:30 p.m.

Trump was in town a couple weeks ago to visit the victims of the Parkland school shooting.

This is the president's seventh visit to Palm Beach County since Thanksgiving.

Every day the president spends at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach County spends at least $65,000 to help keep him safe, said Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.