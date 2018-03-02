President Trump returns to Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

President Trump returns to Palm Beach

President Trump returned to Palm Beach County on Friday, but it will be a very short stay.

The president is only expected to be in town about 24 hours, leaving South Florida sometime on Saturday.

President Trump and the first lady attended the funeral of Billy Graham at noon in Charlotte.

After the service, the pair boarded Air Force One.

The president will host a roundtable at Mar-a-Lago with Republican National Committee supporters at 6:30 p.m. and speaks at the RNC Spring Donor Retreat Dinner at 7:30 p.m.

Trump was in town a couple weeks ago to visit the victims of the Parkland school shooting.

This is the president's seventh visit to Palm Beach County since Thanksgiving. 

Every day the president spends at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach County spends at least $65,000 to help keep him safe, said Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw. 

