Holocaust survivor shares message of optimism

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

A Holocaust survivor who knows the pain of horrible loss has a message of hope as he prepares to go to Parkland.



As the community around the corner struggles with tragedy and heartache and the question of how can anyone possibly move forward, there maybe one person who has the right words to say.

“My mother taught me optimism, to look forward,” said 77-year-old Michael Bornstein. “She had a saying of 'gam ze y’avor.’ In Hebrew, it means this too shall pass."

Bornstein was only 4-years-old, when he was liberated from Auschwitz. Video archives show him being carried out in his grandmothers arms.

His father and brother though, never made it out alive. “I seems to remember the smell of burning flesh in Auschwitz,” said Bornstein.

His mother risked her own life to sneak him food. To this day, Bornstein will not let food go to waste.

“That stayed with me . I just have trouble. I was emaciated when I got out I didn’t have any hair that would grow."

While it took decades, Bornstein is finally sharing his story, with the help of his daughter Debbie, a journalist by trade.

“We started learning new information about his survival that made him feel a little more empowered and more ready to speak,” said Debbie Bornstein Holinstat.

His message is two fold. First, always remember the Holocaust. “Discrimination is here. You can’t deny it,” said Bornstein.

The other part brings us back to Parkland. “There are few people on earth who really understand tragedy in the way that my dad does,” said Holinstat.

Included in his message to those Parkland families on Monday, "this too shall pass."