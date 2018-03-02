'Black Florida' project showcases community

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

If you're looking for a brand new perspective, try taking a peak through Johanne Rahaman's lens.

“Photographing life as I see it, which is through non-judgmental eyes,” she says.

Any given weekend, you can find her out and about, camera in hand, with one goal in mind.

“To tell a different story of life in black communities,” she says.

They are stories that are less about crime and more about culture.

That’s the basis of the 'Black Florida' project.

“I wanted to show the other side that I'm used to and what I grew up with,” Johanne says.

Her travels have taken her all over the sunshine state.

The project and the pictures she's taken have been featured in National Geographic and Vogue.

This week, she was in the Pleasant City neighborhood in West Palm Beach.

For Johanne it's not just about taking pictures.

“I want to get an idea of their journey. What brought them here to where they are, and what keeps them here.”

In her travels across the state, she's noticed that not everyone stays.

“Black people are being forced out of communities that have historically been theirs,” she says.

So with each snap, she preserves what she can, while she can.

“There's a lot of warmth. A lot of togetherness. I always get this feeling of family.”

Johnanne is helping to show the world what makes these underrepresented communities beautiful.

“If you look at it from outside eyes, and you're not from the black community, it forces you to suspend judgment.”

Click here for more on Rahaman’s ‘Black Florida’ project.