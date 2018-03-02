Graco recalling highchairs due to fall hazard - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Graco recalling highchairs due to fall hazard

Graco is recalling 36 thousand highchairs, sold exclusively at Walmart, after several reports of children falling. 

The Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 highchair was sold at Walmart stores from October 2016 through December 2017 for about $100.

The recall includes highchairs with model number 1969721

Graco says it has received 38 reports of the highchairs' rear legs pivoting out of position, including 5 injuries to kids who got bumps and bruises when their highchair fell over while they were in it. 

To request a free repair kit from Graco, call 800-345-4109 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays or visit the website. Once on the website, click on "Support" and then "Product Recalls."

For more information, click here.

Anyone who has this highchair is advised to stop using it and contact Graco for a free repair kit. 

On a statement, Graco said, “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience our consumers may have experienced and we appreciate the loyalty of our consumers.” 

