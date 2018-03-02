Graco recalling highchairs due to fall hazard

Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
Graco is recalling 36 thousand highchairs, sold exclusively at Walmart, after several reports of children falling.
The Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 highchair was sold at Walmart stores from October 2016 through December 2017 for about $100.
The recall includes highchairs with model number 1969721
Graco says it has received 38 reports of the highchairs' rear legs pivoting out of position, including 5 injuries to kids who got bumps and bruises when their highchair fell over while they were in it.
To request a free repair kit from Graco, call 800-345-4109 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays or visit the website. Once on the website, click on "Support" and then "Product Recalls."