Teenager charged with murder after shooting man

What is meant to be a place to play, some Boynton Beach neighbors living near the Ezell Hester Jr. Community Center are now calling it a war zone filled with gunfire.

"Rapid fire, automatic at night! 9:30, 10:30, 11:30 we all hear it," one neighbor described. All people got to do is come over here or drive over here at night and you'll see for yourself."

Since the first 60 days of 2018, Boynton Beach police have responded to as many as 30 shots fired calls.

More than a dozen shootings have taken place in the northeast section of the city.

That prompted local clergy members to hold a community meeting with police.

"I told them at the community meeting that where are the parents of these children that are out here till 11,12 o'clock at night," a neighbor said. "Somebody's kid is going to get killed right over there.. and it happened."

Max Pierre says on February 20 he watched as a teenager with a gun shot his brother Damas Ilceus to death.

"He got shot right in front of me," Pierre told WPTV. "He had no business getting shot. He tried to break up a fight because that's just how he is, he's a man of love."

After police posted his picture everywhere, 16-year-old Jameslee Terasme turned himself in to police, Friday morning.

He now faces first degree murder charges as an adult.

"Holding a gun does not make you a man it really don't make you something in life where you can just be bigger," Pierre said. Like you losing someone's life."

