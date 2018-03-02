Teenager charged with murder after shooting man

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

What is meant to be a place to play, some Boynton Beach neighbors living near the Ezell Hester Jr. Community Center are now calling it a war zone filled with gunfire.

"Rapid fire, automatic at night! 9:30, 10:30, 11:30 we all hear it," one neighbor described. All people got to do is come over here or drive over here at night and you'll see for yourself."

Since the first 60 days of 2018, Boynton Beach police have responded to as many as 30 shots fired calls.

More than a dozen shootings have taken place in the northeast section of the city.

That prompted local clergy members to hold a community meeting with police.

"I told them at the community meeting that where are the parents of these children that are out here till 11,12 o'clock at night," a neighbor said. "Somebody's kid is going to get killed right over there.. and it happened."

Max Pierre says on February 20 he watched as a teenager with a gun shot his brother Damas Ilceus to death.

"He got shot right in front of me," Pierre told WPTV. "He had no business getting shot. He tried to break up a fight because that's just how he is, he's a man of love."

After police posted his picture everywhere, 16-year-old Jameslee Terasme turned himself in to police, Friday morning.

He now faces first degree murder charges as an adult.

"Holding a gun does not make you a man it really don't make you something in life where you can just be bigger," Pierre said. Like you losing someone's life."