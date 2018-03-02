Sheriffs speak about foiled murder, robbery plot

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

A two year plot to rob an armored bank car and murder the drivers stopped in dramatic fashion on I-95 in Martin County last week.

Law enforcement said three men are accused in a two-year plan to steal $4 million from an armored Loomis truck in Port St. Lucie and kill two guards. The take down occurred on February 20 but the FBI and local agencies are just now releasing new information into this federal investigation.

Dramatic video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday night shows an aerial view from their helicopter of the unsuccessful end for the suspects' plan.

“To me, as I look back on the video, it almost looks like a TV production,” said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder during a press conference on Friday. “We had a heads up, quite a bit in advance, we were intimately involved in planning for the arrest.

Deputies arrested Daryl Canady, Alger Lee Ellison and Martiavious Leon Williams. Canady -- also known as “Doo Doo” -- was the alleged mastermind of the plot unknowingly worked with a tipster who was secretly working with the FBI.

“In my decades of law enforcement I can’t remember a single case where we had such good intel,” said Snyder.

The FBI says the Palm Beach County men spent two years mapping out a plan to steal millions of dollars from an armored truck coming from a PNC Bank off Gatlin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. They also planned to kill the two employees in the truck.

“Pretty complex, very violent, very dangerous,” said Snyder.

Federal and local authorities said they knew what was about to happen and stopped it, with Martin County Sheriff's Office taking the lead on the arrest.

“It was our swat team, our special operators," said Sheriff Snyder. "I will tell you this in today’s day and age, with so much criticism of law enforcement, there were several dozen people with tactical rifles and their fingers on the trigger -- and nobody pulled the trigger."

Other local agencies including Palm Beach County and the St. Lucie County sheriff’s departments also teamed up with FBI to stop the suspects on the southbound lanes of I-95, hours before they could pull off the deadly heist.

“This is not unusual to happen like this and it happens seamlessly most of the time but that’s how law enforcement is supposed to work," said Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw. “It’s important for us to make sure for the safety of officers and deputies involved -- that you have a concerted effort to take these people down.”

According to the federal court documents, Doo Doo described the robbery as, “like taking candy from a baby.”

“We had a profound amount of fear that this case could have resulted in violence,” said Snyder. “They got caught and they knew this wasn’t going to be good.”

And they planned to strike again after the first heist but that never happened. The men surrendered with incident during the take down.

“It’s vital that we participate in these task forces,” said Snyder.

WPTV checked the backgrounds on these men and found dozens of arrests. Canady, 43, has been arrested 21 times since the early 1990s, with charges ranging from burglary, assault and weapons charges.

Ellison, 33, also has a lengthy rap sheet, including armed carjacking, indecent exposure robbery and drugs charges.

Williams, 27, only has one arrest on his record by Palm Springs PD in 2011 for robbery with a firearm.

The three suspects are in federal custody in Palm Beach County.

The FBI said they cannot respond to WPTV’s requests for comment, as the investigation is ongoing.

Tipster comes forward

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the FBI, a tipster came forward to agents on Feb. 13 reporting that Canady and others were planning to rob a Loomis armored truck in Palm Beach County. Canady had asked the tipster to participate in the robbery by driving a stolen truck to the location where Canady and the others would steal the millions of dollars.

Canady told the informant that two of the three guards were in on the robbery and that the robbers would shoot and kill the third guard who was not involved, according to the FBI report.

The original plan for the robbery was supposed to take place in West Palm Beach that day, on Feb. 13.

In order to continue the investigation, the FBI instructed the informant to act along with the robbery in order to gain more information into the plan.

