MC deputies crack down on drug trafficking

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Martin County deputies are wrapping up a successful 2-day operation aimed to finding drivers with drugs, seizing the drugs, and arresting the drivers.

It’s the second drug interdiction deputies have done since the county was designated a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area early this year.

That designation opens up more federal resources for the county to use to decrease the number of drugs coming through the county.

“You’ll have Florida Highway Patrol, US customs, and other federal partners out here assisting.”

Thursday, deputies began stopping drivers for regular offenses, with an emphasis on making sure they also did not have drugs.

Sgt. Josh Kloster explained, "We’ll monitor vehicles for speed, seatbelt violations, expired registrations.” With K9s on hand, they will look for drugs if there is reason to suspect the driver might be in possession of illegal substances.

“Any nervous behavior, inconsistencies with their stories,” Kloster described, in addition to smelling or seeing drugs, gives them cause to bring over the K-9.

WPTV rode along with Kloster on Friday in Indiantown for the final day of the drug interdiction. We watched Kloster stop people for tinted windows, but they were only given warnings.

Others weren’t so lucky. Deputies made more than 40 arrests, and seized various types of illegal, personal use drugs.

“Acid, mushrooms, cocaine, MDMA,” Kloster listed.

The timing of the interdiction was scheduled on the same weekend as the Okeechobee Music Fest.

Many drivers pass through Martin County to get to the festival.

“I’ll say that we have encountered several people who told us they were on their way to the music fest, we’ve also encountered people who have nothing to do with that music fest.”

Kloster said operations like these will happen randomly, and frequently, to keep dangerous drugs away from the county.

“Our efforts will be relentless as far as our pursuit to stop drug trafficking or at least hinder it in Martin County.”