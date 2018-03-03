Hearing for man accused of selling Vegas ammo

Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
Friday, March 16 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:55:44 GMT
Friday, March 16 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:27:44 GMT
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
PHOENIX (AP) — A court hearing is scheduled Monday for an Arizona man accused of providing armor-piercing ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
The hearing in Phoenix is expected to focus on conditions imposed on Douglas Haig as part of his release from custody.
Haig was charged in February with conspiring to make and sell armor-piercing ammunition.
Authorities say unfired armor-piercing cartridges found inside the Las Vegas hotel room where Stephen Paddock launched the Oct. 1 attack had Haig's fingerprints.
Haig maintains he legally sold tracer ammunition — which illuminates the path of fired bullets — to Paddock in the weeks before the shooting that killed 58 people and ended with Paddock killing himself.